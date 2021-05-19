Café popular with celebrities welcomes customers back inside
- Credit: Anna Sereno
A family-run 120-year-old Italian café has opened its doors to welcome back its customers who can, at last, take a seat to eat inside.
Pellicci’s is run by 81-year-old Maria Pellicci, her daughter Anna Sereno, her son Nevio and their cousin Tony.
The café is a hotspot with celebrities who frequently visit such as Towie star Gemma Collins and EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, who used to eat at Pellicci’s as a little girl.
May 17 marked the first time in 2021 that customers were able to eat inside to enjoy its “good breakfasts and Italian classics”.
Anna said: “We were full and steady all day. We’ve got a year and a half of pent-up loving abuse to give our customers and they have been waiting for it and can’t wait.
“We love to have a laugh and a joke with our customers. It’s always smiles and it comes from the heart.”
Anna and her mother Maria open the café every morning at 8am to begin food preparation. Prior to Covid, the opening time was 7am but the decrease in commuters and tourists has meant the earlier hours are quieter.
Most Read
- 1 Leyton Orient set to appoint Paul Tisdale to dismiss Jackett rumours
- 2 Leyton Orient reportedly down to final three candidates
- 3 Leyton Orient confident next manager will take them to the next level
- 4 'Disgusting': Antisemitic message on Brick Lane banner condemned
- 5 Man, 20, found fighting for life at illegal rave in Bow
- 6 No injuries after fire breaks out on balcony of Bow flat
- 7 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
- 8 Fire breaks out in flat near New Providence Wharf tower block
- 9 Bethnal Green martial arts gym launches fundraiser to expand outreach
- 10 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
“It tends not to get busy until 10am, but we open at 8am to prepare. We make everything by hand and my mother is here every morning, she is responsible for making all of the desserts.”
The café is best known for its homemade lasagne, cannellini and chicken escalopes - all family favourite dishes that they have been cooking in "family trays" over lockdown so that families can “eat at home and feed the family without having to pay too much and queue at supermarkets”.
Being able to have their customers dine in again has been “so nice”, said Anna.
“We have been lucky the whole way through lockdown with our customers continuing to order takeaways from us. So far it has been great, and we expect the evenings and weekends to be much busier.
“You can count on us for simple but good food! What we give to our customers is what we eat at home,” she said.
Follow Pellicci’s Instagram to spot the celebrity visitors at @pelliccicafe and visit the café where a photo album is displayed behind the counter at 332 Bethnal Green Road.