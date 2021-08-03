Eggslut food truck to bring 'edible breakfast cloud' to Shoreditch
- Credit: Joe Almond / Eggslut
The Eggslut food truck has come to Brick Lane and will be serving the world's first "edible breakfast cloud" in Shoreditch.
To celebrate the opening of its third UK site in Leonard Street this month, the US restaurant chain is relaunching its Los Angeles food truck - where the Eggslut concept began - in London for the first time.
It will be serving up 100 free gourmet egg sandwiches on Saturday, August 14, alongside the edible breakfast cloud created by Bompas and Parr, outside of the new restaurant.
The free installation will tantalise senses with the taste of vegan bacon released from giant clouds of edible yolk-orange fog.
There’s also the chance to "get stamped" with original artwork created specifically for the launch by east London tattoo artist Rebecca Vincent.
Eggslut executive chef and operations manager Bruno Pires said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our third UK site in Shoreditch and to be partnering with experiential masterminds Bompas and Parr for such a fun activation.
"The Eggslut food truck is such an important part of the brand’s heritage and we can’t wait to bring it to London for the first time.
"For us, it is a dream come true to launch Eggslut in Shoreditch which is a hotspot full of character and creativity.
"We are really proud to be pioneering the trend of the humble egg and will continue to bring our gourmet concept to new areas of the UK.”
The food truck is currently stationed at Ely’s Yard in Brick Lane, where it will be open from 8.30am to 3pm daily until Wednesday, August 11.
It will then make its way to 94 Leonard Street from August 12 to 14, with the same opening hours.
A 30 per cent discount will be offered for everyone who visits the food truck at both sites.
Eggslut is debuting a new item at the food truck: the truffle-Portobello sandwich.
The sandwich will include free-range soft scrambled eggs, smoked chipotle purée, Portobello mushroom and black truffle with hollandaise sauce.