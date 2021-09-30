German Doner Kebab opens in Canary Wharf

Published: 3:46 PM September 30, 2021

German Doner Kebab has opened its doors in Canary Wharf.

The restaurant is located on Upper Level Two in Cabot Place and is the popular kebab chain’s 71st UK site.

The brand's managing director for the UK and Europe, Daniel Bunce, said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to such an iconic location as Canary Wharf.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

German Doner Kebab says the new site has created about 40 jobs since opening on August 31.

The restaurant in Canary Wharf offers dine-in and takeaway, with click and collect and delivery coming soon.

Its kebabs are prepared in front of customers, using lean meats and vegetables and served in handmade toasted breads with signature sauces.