Japanese udon noodles giant to open first European site in Spitalfields

Published: 1:08 PM May 19, 2021

Japanese udon noodle and tempura restaurant chain Marugame Udon is set to open its first European restaurant in Spitalfields. - Credit: Marugame Udon

The world’s largest udon noodle and tempura restaurant chain is opening its first European site in Spitalfields this summer.

Japanese giant Marugame Udon will open the 4000sq ft restaurant straddling Middlesex Street and Widegate Street, near Liverpool Street Station, in July.

Marugame Udon says it will be the first of many planned European sites which will boast an open-style kitchen with more than 100 covers for dining in as well as takeaway and delivery options.

Known for its traditional Sanuki udon recipe, with restaurants dotted across Asia and the United States, Londoners will be treated to the experience and taste of an authentic Japanese udon kitchen.

Ahead of the opening, Essex-based street artist Dan Kitchener live painted for Marugame Udon's Windows on Japan outdoor exhibition at the site, which features interactive displays.

This Saturday (May 22), people have the chance to get a free portrait by Japanese born and raised, Brighton-based manga artist Chie Kutsuwada between noon and 2pm at 114 Middlesex Street.

It's part of a showcase of the comic artform at the exhibition.

People in Japan eat more than 150 million bowls a year in Marugame Udon alone, and the open-style kitchen in the Spitalfields restaurant will allow diners to watch the daily ritual of udon noodles being freshly cut at precisely 60cm.

Using the Sanuki Udon tradition, Marugame Udon’s centuries-old technique hails from the Kagawa Prefecture in the western part of Japan.

The traditional recipe and preparation creates a chewier texture compared to other udon, and can be cooked and presented in a variety of dishes.

The restaurant will use only flour imported from Japan to ensure the most authentic taste.

Exclusive to the London restaurant, head chef Kouhei Honkawa has curated a bespoke menu with his team - including Marugame Udon's very first vegan selection.

The restaurant will open from 11am to 10pm daily at 1-3 Widegate Street.