Therapy rooms pop-up opens in Shoreditch to 'treat' fast food addicts
- Credit: Naked Noodle
Fast food makers are on a mission to help snack addicts in east London kick their guilt.
They have opened Naked Noodle Remedy Rooms at the Ace Corner Shop in Shoreditch High Street for a two-day therapy session.
The pop-up on the corner of Bethnal Green Road aims to show noodle lovers that they can “slurp loud and proud” without feeling potty about it.
One-in-four snackers admit they should have left Pot Noodle in the past, a survey carried out by the naked brand has found.
The remedy rooms opened today (October 14) and will be welcoming patrons tomorrow until 5pm - to help them with diagnosis, rehabilitation and re-assimilation.
The diagnosis by so-called "noodle therapists" helps “sufferers” with tongue-in-cheek questions about their diet habits.
Rehabilitation follows with “recommended treatment” using aromatic awakening therapy — inhaling aromas of fresh noodle ingredients such as chilli, cumin, ginger and coriander.
Treatment includes using hands to create noodle doodles.
Re-assimilation is the final stage, with noodle lovers eating a new range of snacks at the Remedy Rooms noodle bar.