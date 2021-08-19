News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New eatery at St Katharine Docks taps into global tapas

Mike Brooke

Published: 9:30 AM August 19, 2021   
Townhouse 360 tapas bar with all round view of St Katharine's

Townhouse 360 with all round view of St Katharine Docks - Credit: Townhouse

Townhouse is coming to town to open its first London restaurant at St Katharine Docks. 

The Townhouse 360 opens as a “dining fusion concept” in the circular Coronarium on the quayside with heated cocktail terrace and tapas bar with a 360-degree view of the marina. 

A Jamie Oliver-trained chef is to head up the restaurant, serving a menu of tapas dishes with culinary influences from around the world.  

Latest quayside eatery near the Tower on London

Latest quayside eatery near the Tower of London - Credit: Townhouse

The arrival of Townhouse 360 adds to eateries like Emilia’s Pasta, Bravas Tapas, The Melusine and White Mulberries artisan coffee shop. 

The docks complex, which recently celebrated its 190th anniversary, is hosting the Classic Boat Festival from September 3 to 5, part of the Totally Thames 2021 month-long celebration of London’s iconic river. 

