Published: 12:34 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM August 25, 2021

A new bar with a rooftop view of the City and east London skyline has opened in Whitechapel.

The Pocketsquare bar and terrace sits on top of the new Whitechapel Hyatt Hotel at Black Lion House in Whitechapel Road, just a stone’s throw from Brick Lane.

Cocktails with a view... the City skyline from the terrace - Credit: Pocketsquare

The bar “where the City meets the East End” has been serving drinks and cocktails for a month, their publicist reveals, but plans a special “opening night” party on September 8.

Manager Kristian Smith and his team have created recipes at their own cocktail laboratory, where experimenting has led to exclusives they say won't be found anywhere else in London. The team uses the lab to utilise all parts of ingredients to create variations, such as transforming pineapple leaves into bitters.

The hotel is on the site of the former Black Lion Yard, an alley off Whitechapel Road, which was famous in the 1930s as the centre of the East End’s jewellery trade and served the Hatton Garden diamond market.