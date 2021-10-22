New pizza restaurant opening with drag and disco party

Published: 4:47 PM October 22, 2021

A street party is planned for the opening of a pizza parlour in Brick Lane at the Old Truman Brewery.

Free pizzas will be flying out of the oven while drag performers and disco saxophonists put on live entertainment in the courtyard for the opening of Sleazy Pizza.

It will take place on November 12, with restaurant owner Luca promising “the naughtiest 12-incher of your life” and thin crust pizzas crafted in the authentic wood-fired method.

Fired up... ready to unleash Sleazy Pizza in Brick Lane - Credit: Sleazy

The tongue-in-cheek team behind Sleazy have “something for all pizza persuasions” such as Morning Glory, Naughty Napoletana or X-Rated with its sausage, olives and red onion combo.

Sleazy’s owner Luca got the chance to open a pizza shop at the site and couldn’t say no because her pappa Piero ran an Italian restaurant and she grew up in Sicilian kitchens.

Serving up from November 12... Neapolitan style - Credit: Sleazy

She’s even hired a chef from Naples and urges people to “come with an open mind” to the sleazy launch, 6pm until late, with its disco and drag performers.