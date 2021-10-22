News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New pizza restaurant opening with drag and disco party

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:47 PM October 22, 2021   
Authentic Italian pizza place opening in Brick Lane

A street party is planned for the opening of a pizza parlour in Brick Lane at the Old Truman Brewery.

Free pizzas will be flying out of the oven while drag performers and disco saxophonists put on live entertainment in the courtyard for the opening of Sleazy Pizza.

It will take place on November 12, with restaurant owner Luca promising “the naughtiest 12-incher of your life” and thin crust pizzas crafted in the authentic wood-fired method. 

Fired up... ready to unleash Sleazy pizzas in Brick Lane 

The tongue-in-cheek team behind Sleazy have “something for all pizza persuasions” such as Morning Glory, Naughty Napoletana or X-Rated with its sausage, olives and red onion combo. 

Sleazy’s owner Luca got the chance to open a pizza shop at the site and couldn’t say no because her pappa Piero ran an Italian restaurant and she grew up in Sicilian kitchens. 

Serving up from November 12... Neapolitan style

She’s even hired a chef from Naples and urges people to “come with an open mind” to the sleazy launch, 6pm until late, with its disco and drag performers.  

Coming to Brick Lane November 12 

