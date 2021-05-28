Five riverside restaurants to try over the Bank Holiday weekend

Published: 3:46 PM May 28, 2021

Enjoy eating out with friends and family at top riverside locations this Bank Holiday. - Credit: PA

Eating out is a great way to enjoy your time with friends and family, and as the spring Bank Holiday weekend is now upon us, it’s the perfect time to book yourself into a restaurant that will remind you of why you work so hard.

Thanks to the planned warm weather, this long weekend is set to be best enjoyed outside.

Finding the ideal place to spend your valuable days off can be work in itself, but no need to stress as we have done the job for you. From high-end restaurants with views across the city to casual dining with expansive views over the River Thames.

So, here are some riverside restaurants in Tower Hamlets to make the most of your weekend.

Limehouse Marina and basin development, Docklands, London. - Credit: PA

The Narrow by Gordon Ramsay, Limehouse

44 Narrow Street, London, E14 8DP

Located a five-minute walk from Canary Wharf, this Grade II listed riverside restaurant by Gordon Ramsay offers impressive waterside views complimented by a British ingredient-led menu.

Out on the terrace you can enjoy views across Limehouse and can even glimpse the tip of the Shard. Choose from British favourite dishes such as beer-battered haddock and chips with mushy peas or sirloin steak - all can be enjoyed with a sip of wine chosen from its extensive list.

Book a table at The Gun if you wish to dine with a view that overlooks the Thames. - Credit: The Gun

The Gun, Docklands

27 Coldharbour, London, E14 9NS

If you fancy a more causal affair, stop by at The Gun - the “long-established star of London’s pub dining scene”.

This riverside venue offers pub classics made with seasonal local produce and a “popular” Sunday roast thanks to head chef Matt Colk’s giant Yorkshire puddings.

Outside you can discover the hidden gin garden with expansive views overlooking the Thames.

Enjoy watching the sunset over Canary Wharf while eating at Mala. - Credit: PA

Mala Indian Kitchen & Bar, Canary Wharf

37 Westferry Circus, London, E14 8RR

Indulge in traditional Indian cuisine at this family-owned restaurant that started out in St Katherine Docks.

This welcoming restaurant offers a bar where you can enjoy a cocktail before choosing from the menu that features “classic creations” such as curried lamb shanks and biryani.

Whether you choose to sit outside or in, you will enjoy lapping up the picture-perfect view of the Thames with the city’s skyscrapers in the background.

Enjoy eating beside the canal at Ombra. - Credit: Ombra

Ombra Bar & Restaurant, Bethnal Green

1 Vyner St, Cambridge Heath, London, E2 9DG

This canalside restaurant is a spot for casual food and drinks.

Located right next to Regent’s Canal, you will enjoy a great view alongside its Venetian cuisine, which includes tagliatelle with wild garlic and cold road pork with tuna mayo and capers.

All dishes can be enjoyed with a choice of Italian wines.

River View, Wapping

New Crane Wharf, New Crane Pl, London, E1W 3TU

As its name suggests, this contemporary Chinese restaurant boasts river views from its prime location next to the River Thames.

Fittingly specialising in seafood, this venue offers favourite Chinese classics such as seafood chow mein, alongside “river view specials” like fried scallops with sweet melon, all which can be enjoyed in the al fresco dining.



