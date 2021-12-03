News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Free vegan food at Spitalfields Market

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:53 PM December 3, 2021
A Nurishh pop-up van will be at Spitalfields Market in Shoreditch on December 3 and 4

A Nurishh pop-up van will be at Spitalfields Market in Shoreditch on December 3 and 4 - Credit: Nurishh

Hungry? Vegan cheese brand Nurishh is handing out free food from its van at Spitalfields Market.

Open at Bishop’s Square today (December 3) and tomorrow from 9am until 5pm, an array of dishes crafted by chef Paul Hannigan will be on offer.

Nurishh produces a range of plant-based cheese, including cheddar-style slices and a Mozzarella-style block.

Nurishh chef Paul Hannigan has created a range of dishes that people can sample at Spitalfields

Nurishh chef Paul Hannigan has created a range of dishes that people can sample at Spitalfields - Credit: Debby Lewis-Harrison

The products have added calcium and Vitamin B12, and all of the brand's cheese alternatives are free of dairy, soy, palm oil, lactose and gluten.

The company said it chose the name Nurishh because plant-based cheeses "allow people to ‘nourish’ their families with tasty meals, as well as ‘nourishing’ the soul of those conscious about the environment and sustainability".

