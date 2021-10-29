News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do >

Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:00 AM October 29, 2021   
Abdal Ahmed gets award for 'best kebab house in town'

Abdal Ahmed gets award for best kebab house in town - Credit: CEFTUS

Two Turkish restaurants in Whitechapel and Manor Park have proved to be the hottest in town by winning gongs at nineth British Kebab Awards. 

Yet the Ottoman Doner restaurants, which were only opened in 2018, have now been crowned the best in south and east London at a packed Westminster Plaza awards night. 

In just three years, the owners created "a brand which many have struggled to achieve in decades,” judges said.    

Ottoman Doner at 163 Canon Street Road

Ottoman Doner at 163 Canon Street Road - Credit: Google

The Ottoman in Canon Street Road off Whitechapel Road, and its sister eatery in Romford Road, “educate diners on the history of the kebab and the Ottoman Empire”.  

They have also helped feed the homeless and rough sleepers. Their premises served as food banks during the Covid lockdowns when thousands of meals were distributed. 

Ottoman Doner at 626 Romford Road

Ottoman Doner at 626 Romford Road - Credit: Google

You may also want to watch:

“This is an amazing achievement,” Ottoman Doner’s director Abdal Ahmed said. “This wouldn’t have been possible without our customers.”  

The company is opening a third kebab house in Ilford next month and is now thinking about rolling out a franchise model for the winning brand. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  2. 2 Study asks: why are canals and rivers a watery lifeline during pandemic?
  3. 3 Stolen bikes being recycled in Mile End by police
  1. 4 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  2. 5 Has your bike been stolen? Police raid recovers 20 machines
  3. 6 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
  4. 7 Building new tower block starts on Limehouse Triangle 'wildlife site'
  5. 8 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
  6. 9 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
  7. 10 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences

The British Kebab Awards were started in 2013 by Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the Centre for Turkey Studies, recognising the 20,000 outlets' £2.8billion a year to the UK economy with 200,000 jobs. 

Whitechapel News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbord Square development at Wood Wharf

Housing News

Luxury Canary Wharf flats going for lower rent set by the council

Mike Brooke

person
A list of road and rail works affecting Redbridge in the next seven days.

Travel

Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
ELA45 2021 DEATH PLUNGE.Dead man in Bow.Priestman Point.James Aquilina

Man killed after fall from Bow tower block

Mike Brooke

person
Night Tube at Oxford Circus

Why TfL won't restart the night tube on Jubilee line just yet

Mike Brooke

person