Italian alcohol-free restaurant opens in O2 Arena

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 8:51 AM April 2, 2022
Updated: 10:33 AM April 2, 2022
Italian food at Zero Zero, the latest addition at the O2 Arena

Italian food at Zero Zero, the latest addition at the O2 Arena - Credit: O2 Arena

An alcohol-free, zero waste Mediterranean style restaurant is opening at the O2 Arena. 

To celebrate the opening of Zero Zero in London's premium shopping outlet, guests can enjoy 40% off their total bill until April 10.

The Italian culinary joint can be found on the first floor between The Little Gym and Wagamama.

Zero Zero Italian food joint in the O2 Arena

Zero Zero Italian food joint in the O2 Arena - Credit: O2 Arena

Guests can enjoy their dishes a traditional ‘a-la-carte’ way, or by opting for Zero Zero's ‘combo’ or ‘trio’ options, which mimics Mediterranean conviviality.

Zero Zero aims to be sustainable with ‘Zero Waste’ and ‘Zero Alcohol’ with versions of classic cocktails using alcohol-free beverages.

Italian 'homecooked' food at alcohol and waste free Zero Zero

Italian 'homecooked' food at alcohol and waste free Zero Zero - Credit: O2 Arena

A strict plastic free policy encourages sharing or carry-home options. 

Najib Qartet and Zaccaria Joker, owners of Zero Zero said the restaurant is "built on values such as community, sustainability, wellness, and happiness".

"With over a decade of experience, we are confident that guests will enjoy our joyful atmosphere and traditional dishes, all made with fresh and unique ingredients,” they said.

A-la-carte dishes or sharing options available at Zero Zero

A-la-carte dishes or sharing options available at Zero Zero - Credit: O2 Arena

Rebecca Ruddle, centre director at the Arena, said she was “delighted to welcome Zero Zero to our food and beverage line-up".

To get the 40% discount visit:

www.simpleerb.com/17989/zerozero/


