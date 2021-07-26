News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do

Ice cream parlour with 'no added sugar' to open in Canary Wharf

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 8:43 AM July 26, 2021    Updated: 9:47 AM July 26, 2021
No-sugar ice-cream comes to Canada Square

No-sugar ice cream comes to Canada Square - Credit: Yole

A new shop serving health ice cream without added sugar is to open in Canary Wharf with a recipe developed by scientists around the world. 

The Yolé company which produced the ice cream and frozen yogurt on the Spanish Costas, claiming 60 per cent fewer calories, opens July 26 at a kiosk in Canada Square. 

“We wanted to compete with the market leaders without all the sugar that conventional ice creams add,” a Yolé spokesman said. “Frustrated holidaymakers have had to stay at home because of Covid travel restrictions, so we’re bringing this ice cream here from the Spanish Costas.” 

The company was launched in 2019 after research by a team of nutritionists and biochemists from all parts of the world. 

One of its first UK outlets, the Canada Square site is opening with 25 new jobs serving 11am to 8pm weekdays and from 11am Sundays.

You may also want to watch:

Other branches are planned at Covent Garden, Shaftesbury Avenue and Westfield.

The company has branches in Spain, Portugal and Asia. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London
  2. 2 Nine Tower Hamlets secondary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted
  3. 3 MP reported ex-husband to police for alleged 'harassment', trial hears
  1. 4 Apsana Begum's ex-husband may be behind housing bids, trial hears
  2. 5 East London road and rail disruptions to travel this weekend
  3. 6 Poplar and Limehouse MP's trial on housing fraud charges set to start
  4. 7 Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
  5. 8 'Laughing gas central': Call for action on antisocial behaviour
  6. 9 Man dies on Isle of Dogs
  7. 10 Man arrested following triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs
Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pepper Street stabbing Isle of Dogs

Knife Crime

No arrests after triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Apsana Begum during a Commons debate on housing in 2020

Courts

Trial of Poplar and Limehouse MP opens on 'housing fraud' charges

Mike Brooke

person
Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett made a visit to the charity this week to present them with a certificate of commendation

East London charity receives commendation from Redbridge mayor

Daniel Gayne

person
Voters go to the polls August 12 at Bethnal Green's Weavers ward

Elections

Candidates ready for Tower Hamlets by-election on August 12

Mike Brooke

person