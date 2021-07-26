Published: 8:43 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 9:47 AM July 26, 2021

A new shop serving health ice cream without added sugar is to open in Canary Wharf with a recipe developed by scientists around the world.

The Yolé company which produced the ice cream and frozen yogurt on the Spanish Costas, claiming 60 per cent fewer calories, opens July 26 at a kiosk in Canada Square.

“We wanted to compete with the market leaders without all the sugar that conventional ice creams add,” a Yolé spokesman said. “Frustrated holidaymakers have had to stay at home because of Covid travel restrictions, so we’re bringing this ice cream here from the Spanish Costas.”

The company was launched in 2019 after research by a team of nutritionists and biochemists from all parts of the world.

One of its first UK outlets, the Canada Square site is opening with 25 new jobs serving 11am to 8pm weekdays and from 11am Sundays.

Other branches are planned at Covent Garden, Shaftesbury Avenue and Westfield.

The company has branches in Spain, Portugal and Asia.