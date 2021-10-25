'Grief and queer coming of age' theatre show to be put on for London Horror Festival

Published: 2:41 PM October 25, 2021

To be a Bat at Millwall’s Space theatre from October 29. - Credit: Distracted Rat

A new company of writers called Distracted Rat is getting a show ready for a three-day London Horror Festival in the Isle of Dogs.

Final rehearsals have been running this week for To be a Bat at Millwall’s Space theatre, which is being staged for three days from Friday (October 29).

The play finds joy among unrelenting brutality through bereavement in an ordinary family. It also explores “magical grief and queer coming of age” fractured by loss.

The story is about Moi’s dead brother Jo, following the family as they drift into imagination over reality, each embarking on their own pursuit to hunt the ghosts of ones they’ve lost.

It will not be for the faint-hearted, with “adult language, violence and sexual scenes,” the producers warn, with graphic imagery depicting grief and mourning.

Aaron Lynn goes through his notes with director Susie MacDonald - Credit: Distracted Rat

You may also want to watch:

To be a Bat is showing at The Space in Westferry Road, south side of Millwall Docks, Friday and Saturday 6.30pm, Sunday 2pm and 6.30pm.

The 60-minute performance will be livestreamed on Sunday at 2pm, and is suitable for ages 14 and above. Tickets online.