East London Advertiser > Things to do

Poplar's pop-up arts postponed at the last minute

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:53 PM June 20, 2021   
Illustrator Shana Lohrey at Blackwall Reach pop-up arts event

Illustrator Shana Pagano-Lohery at Blackwall Reach pop-up arts event - Credit: make:good

A pop-up display of public art at Poplar's massive Blackwall Reach housing scheme had the dampeners put on it and had to be cancelled.

Due to be staged on June 18 as one of a series of events by Bow Arts and the Make:Good collectives was called off because of the downpour. 

The deluge lasted nearly two hours, but the artists are confident they’ll be back — keeping an eagle eye on the weather forecast. 

Destynee Omuoclei pops in her memories of Poplar in the pop-up arts event

Destynee Omuoclei pops in her memories of Poplar in the pop-up arts event - Credit: make:good

Their Taxonomy of Joy pop-up events are looking for people's memories and experiences for inspiration for artwork to go on public display in Poplar's new Millennium Green open space. 

Tegan Mills (left) adds her memories to the arts project for illustrator Shana Lohrey

Tegan Mills (left) adds her memories to the arts project for illustrator Shana Pagano-Lohery - Credit: make:good

People can also give family recollections of Poplar down the generations or everyday moments that make people smile online.

The artists are being commissioned by Swan Housing, which began the £300m Blackwall Reach regeneration eight years ago on the former Robin Hood Gardens Estate, replacing 1970s brutalist concrete blocks of flats and warehouses with 1,575 new homes. 

Getting it down on paper... memories of Poplar

Getting it down on paper... memories of Poplar - Credit: make:good


