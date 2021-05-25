News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do

Tower Hamlets mayor takes tour of newly reopened cinema

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 8:00 AM May 25, 2021   
John Biggs gets temperature taken to get into Rich Mix 

John Biggs gets temperature taken to get into Rich Mix - Credit: LBTH

A repeat performance of the big screen returning to the East End has been staged with the second reopening in 12 months of Bethnal Green’s famous Rich Mix cinema.

But this time cinema-goers and arts fans have their temperatures taken at the door as a strict precaution within safety regulations for a public venue.    

Even Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs, who popped in to meet staff and tour round the arts complex, wasn't allowed in without having his temperature taken first — just to make sure he didn't have Covid.

Mayor arriving at screened-off Rich Mix box office to be met by chief executive Judith Kilvington

Mayor arriving at screened-off Rich Mix box office to be met by chief executive Judith Kilvington - Credit: LBTH

He got the all-clear and was able to watch the big picture in the auditorium, the Oscar-winning Minari movie about a Korean family moving to a farm in America in search of a new life. 

“Arts organisations had a hard time not being able to reopen,” he said afterwards. “We’ve done all we can throughout the pandemic to support businesses.

You may also want to watch:

"I welcome the Rich Mix approach to public safely. It's a pleasure to be at their reopening.” 

The mayor's May 21 visit was a repeat performance of the reopening from this time last year after the first lockdown, when Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali toured round.

MP Rushanara Ali at the first, short-lived reopening in 2020, seen with chief executive Judith Kilvington.

MP Rushanara Ali at the first, short-lived reopening in 2020, seen with chief executive Judith Kilvington. - Credit: LBTH

Most Read

  1. 1 500-year-old mulberry tree saved in High Court victory for campaigners
  2. 2 New Providence Wharf's neighbours call for action on cladding crisis
  3. 3 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'
  1. 4 Using laughing gas in public is banned in the East End
  2. 5 Boy, 15, chased and stabbed on Isle of Dogs
  3. 6 Sadiq Khan launches dementia charter with 91-year-old Tower Hamlets woman
  4. 7 Whitechapel cinema welcomes audiences back to screens and studios
  5. 8 Craig Clay extends his stay with Leyton Orient
  6. 9 Thames river bus trips return for half-term
  7. 10 Early diagnosis centre helps people at risk of cancer get tests sooner

But the 2020 reopening didn't last long before another Covid wave hit and Rich Mix had to close down again, along with all other public entertainment venues. 

The council has since dished out £144m in government grants for places like Rich Mix and £103m in business rates relief to “bounce back” after the pandemic crisis. 

Rich Mix executive Judith Kilvington said: “We are reopening after a tumultuous year. Nothing replaces the feeling of a building buzzing with activity, but we're taking steps cautiously to get back to being that hub of culture once more.” 

The arts and culture centre in Bethnal Green Road has reopened with social distancing measures in the auditorium and throughout the four-storey building.

Chief executive Judith Kilvington shows the mayor round the newly 'spaced out' cinema

Chief executive Judith Kilvington shows the mayor around the newly opened cinema - Credit: LBTH

The cinema is a “repurpose” of the live performance stage which stopped functioning when the Covid crisis began in March last year. The auditorium, bar and cafe now have “socially distance” seating.  

Rich Mix's cinema programme is putting on the UK Asian Film Festival 2021 of nine movies from May 27. 

Lockdown Easing
Bethnal Green News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07-09-2019 of Paul Tisdale. Issue date: Wednesday February 17, 2021.

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient set to appoint Paul Tisdale to dismiss Jackett rumours

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett on the touchline before the FA Cup second round match at Fratton Pa

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient reportedly down to final three candidates

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
palestine banner in brick lane

Politics

'Disgusting': Antisemitic message on Brick Lane banner condemned

Jon King and Franki Berry

Logo Icon
Anna Sereno with Nevio Pellicci, Irene Lauriello, and Tony Zaccaria at Pellicci's

London

Café popular with celebrities welcomes customers back inside  

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus