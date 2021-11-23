Things to do

Skylight at Tobacco Dock is back, with ice-skating and a cinema on offer in Tower Hamlets - Credit: Justin De Souza

A rooftop ice-rink has opened in Tower Hamlets, allowing skaters to enjoy views of the capital from the top of a 19th century warehouse.

Skylight Christmas at Tobacco Dock is bringing the Alps to central London this winter, complete with an Igloo Village, Après Ski Lodge bar and Christmas Cocktail Cinema.

Up to 10 guests can share an igloo at Skylight - Credit: Haydon Perrior

The compact ice-rink is perfect for even the most tentative skaters, with penguin and seal gliders available to keep you upright.

From the comfort of their own igloo, up to 10 guests can tuck into cocktails, sharing platters and street food from an Alpine-inspired food menu, including meat and plant-based Beechwood-smoked Bratwurst.

An Alpine-themed menu offers meat and vegan Beechwood smoked Bratwurst - Credit: Sally Patterson

Faux-fur rugs and thick blankets are on hand to keep visitors warm during the cold winter evenings.

The cinema will be showing back-to-back Christmas classics, including Home Alon, Love Actually, The Holiday and Bridget Jones’ Diary.

For those in search of a high-end hideaway, the Off-Piste secret speakeasy cocktail experience is complete with exposed-brick walls and burnished copper wall fittings.

The cosy Off-Piste bar sells signature cocktails - Credit: Haydon Perrior

The Après Ski Lodge is themed around a mountain chalet, complete with low-lit benched seating, Christmas trees and snug sheepskins.

Bookings can be made at skylightbars.com/tobacco-dock/

Address: Tobacco Quay, Wapping Lane, E1W 2SF

Enjoy views of London from the comfort of your own igloo - Credit: Haydon Perrior

Skylight has opened at Tobacco Dock in Tower Hamlets - Credit: Haydon Perrior

A range of signature cocktails are available at Skylight - Credit: Sally Patterson

Skylight has opened for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Haydon Perrior

Visitors can watch Christmas themes in the cinema - Credit: Haydon Perrior



