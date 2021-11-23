Gallery
Rooftop ice-rink opens at Tobacco Dock in Wapping
- Credit: Justin De Souza
A rooftop ice-rink has opened in Tower Hamlets, allowing skaters to enjoy views of the capital from the top of a 19th century warehouse.
Skylight Christmas at Tobacco Dock is bringing the Alps to central London this winter, complete with an Igloo Village, Après Ski Lodge bar and Christmas Cocktail Cinema.
The compact ice-rink is perfect for even the most tentative skaters, with penguin and seal gliders available to keep you upright.
From the comfort of their own igloo, up to 10 guests can tuck into cocktails, sharing platters and street food from an Alpine-inspired food menu, including meat and plant-based Beechwood-smoked Bratwurst.
Faux-fur rugs and thick blankets are on hand to keep visitors warm during the cold winter evenings.
The cinema will be showing back-to-back Christmas classics, including Home Alon, Love Actually, The Holiday and Bridget Jones’ Diary.
For those in search of a high-end hideaway, the Off-Piste secret speakeasy cocktail experience is complete with exposed-brick walls and burnished copper wall fittings.
The Après Ski Lodge is themed around a mountain chalet, complete with low-lit benched seating, Christmas trees and snug sheepskins.
Bookings can be made at skylightbars.com/tobacco-dock/
Address: Tobacco Quay, Wapping Lane, E1W 2SF