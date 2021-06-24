Night out at Tobacco Dock is a laugh with stand-up comics

Published: 9:04 PM June 24, 2021

The Skylight venue plans to have a laugh with lockdown restrictions easing by putting on public entertainment at Wapping’s Tobacco Dock.

Stand-up comedy coming to Skylight's rooftop stage - Credit: Haydon Perrior

It is teaming up with the Comedy Store to hire more stand-up comics from the UK circuit for another run of open-air rooftop performances after launching in May.

A third Tuesday night event is staged on July 13 with Dane Baptiste and Jo Caulfield confirmed, hosted by Jarred Christmas.

Seats have to be booked ahead; social distancing measures mean only up to six people can sit at each outdoor table, which will be equipped with parasols.

It means no bar service because of the restrictions, but a table service instead for food and drink, including cocktails by Skylight's mixologist Sebastian Hollingworth served to order.

Skylight has been monitoring government guidelines since the start of the pandemic and working with a health and safety consultant to be able to open with Covid-safety accreditations.

Ready for the big night out at Tobacco Dock's Skylight venue - Credit: Haydon Perrior