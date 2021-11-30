News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
10ft menorah lights up Tower Hamlets

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:55 PM November 30, 2021
Updated: 2:57 PM November 30, 2021
tower hamlets installs large menorah for hanukkah

Tower Hamlets Council installed a large menorah outside Mulberry Place, provided by Greenwich & Docklands Chabad Jewish Community Centre - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

Tower Hamlets Council is celebrating the Jewish festival of lights with the installation of a 10ft menorah.

A ceremony for Hanukkah is set to take place outside the town hall on Clove Crescent on Thursday (December 2) from 4pm - 5.30pm.

A menorah is a special lamp used throughout the Jewish festival, with a new candle lit each night for eight days.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said he is "proud" to be taking part in the Hanukkah event.

He added: “I’d like to wish a happy Hanukkah to all those celebrating this Jewish festival which marks light triumphing over darkness and freedom from religious oppression.”  

The borough's menorah has been installed outside Mulberry Place, provided by the Greenwich & Docklands Chabad Jewish Community Centre.

Co-director of the centre Rabbi Ephraim Carlebach said: “Last year due to the pandemic we were unable to have a community event so I am thrilled we can have residents attend, find out more about Hanukkah and join in this special festival.”  

Light refreshments will be provided at Thursday's event, and the ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook.  

