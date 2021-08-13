Weekend things to do in east London
- Credit: Number 90
Weekend life is kickstarting in east London after lockdown with a series of summer events this weekend.
Olympic Park
Live entertainment opposite the Olympic Park on the banks of the Lea Navigation canal.
It’s a new venue at Hackney Wick called Number 90 with a new chef, canalside yoga and DJs every weekend at 90 Wallis Road.
Line up this Saturday, August 14 , is Elevator East, Mica Coca, Fade to Zaire.
London Fire Brigade Museum
How about delving into history this weekend?
Children can explore the Massey Shaw fireboat used in the 1940 Dunkirk evacuations on display at the London Fire Brigade Museum, a chance to handle historical objects from the Second World War and even try on firefighting gear.
Crews from Millwall fire-station are at the two family days on August 14 and 15 to answer questions and show youngsters around their fire engine. The museum in the former Fire Brigade HQ at Albert Embankment in Lambeth tells the story of firefighting right back to the Great fire of London in 1666.
Museum of London Docklands
Meanwhile, it's almost the last chance to see the 3,000-year-old Havering Hoard on display at the Museum of London Docklands at West India Quay in Canary Wharf.
This is the unique collection of rusty old copper tools and weapons dug up by archaeologists at Rainham Marshes in 2018. The exhibition ends August 22.
Becontree 100 Festival
Further out there’s the big Becontree 100 Festival, celebrating the centenary of the biggest housing complex in Britain with arts and music.
It's part of the Becontree Forever weekender on August 14 and 15 at Dagenham’s Parsloes Park, 11am to 9.30pm, in collaboration with Love Music Hate Racism, and tells the story of the estate both past, present and even delving into its future. There's music, dance, exhibitions, food stalls, tearoom, arena acts and family fun. Headlining the festival is punk and folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner.
Havering Museum
The Havering Museum is promoting Saturdays on the ground floor of the old Romford Brewery which is run entirely by volunteers.
Drop by Wednesdays to Saturdays and see how diverse areas that make up Havering came together.