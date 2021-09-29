News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Cllr Andrew Wood: 'Don’t close Isle of Dogs police station'

Cllr Andrew Wood, Canary Wharf ward

Published: 4:45 PM September 29, 2021   
A general view of the Isle of police station

The police station on the Isle of Dogs is to close - Credit: Archant

Knife crime and stabbings have become increasingly common in Tower Hamlets, including on the Isle of Dogs, where we now have a serious incident almost every month, including two men killed in the last year. 

Cllr Andrew Wood... police had to be diverted from domestic crime victim to deal with uncoordinated demo

Cllr Andrew Wood is against the closure of the Isle of Dogs police station - Credit: Mike Brooke

But despite this, the mayor of London has decided to sell the Manchester Road Police station on the Isle of Dogs, which provides a base for the safer neighbourhood teams and the police cadets covering the south east of the borough, who will now have to commute to and from Bethnal Green Police station each day. 

Given the massive population growth underway in the E14 postcode area encouraged by the planning policies of the mayors of London and of Tower Hamlets, this makes no sense.

Please sign this petition if you want to stop the sale democracy.towerhamlets.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=170 or ask the council to help find an alternative base for local police officers.

Metropolitan Police
Tower Hamlets Council
Tower Hamlets News

