Cllr Andrew Wood: 'Don’t close Isle of Dogs police station'

Opinion

Published: 4:45 PM September 29, 2021

The police station on the Isle of Dogs is to close - Credit: Archant

Knife crime and stabbings have become increasingly common in Tower Hamlets, including on the Isle of Dogs, where we now have a serious incident almost every month, including two men killed in the last year.

Cllr Andrew Wood is against the closure of the Isle of Dogs police station - Credit: Mike Brooke

But despite this, the mayor of London has decided to sell the Manchester Road Police station on the Isle of Dogs, which provides a base for the safer neighbourhood teams and the police cadets covering the south east of the borough, who will now have to commute to and from Bethnal Green Police station each day.

Given the massive population growth underway in the E14 postcode area encouraged by the planning policies of the mayors of London and of Tower Hamlets, this makes no sense.

Please sign this petition if you want to stop the sale democracy.towerhamlets.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=170 or ask the council to help find an alternative base for local police officers.