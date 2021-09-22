Published: 6:34 PM September 22, 2021

Police are urging for witnesses to come forward after a man was fatally stabbed in Tower Hamlets. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A murder investigation has been launched and detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Isle of Dogs.

Detectives investigating the stabbing have urged witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward and police patrols in the area are set to increase.

Police were called at around 8.30pm yesterday (September 21) to East Ferry Road following reports of a group of men fighting.

Officers responded and found a man suffering from stab injuries.

CPR was administered prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9pm.

You may also want to watch:

A murder investigation has been launched by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command led by Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith.

Det Ch Insp Smith said: “We are exploring a number of lines of enquiry and believe at this stage that this was an isolated incident, involving parties known to each other.

“My officers remain in the area speaking with people and conducting door to door enquiries. Local residents can expect to see them in the area throughout the day."

Police have also asked people not to share specific footage relating to the incident which is circulating on social media, "as it only encourages unhelpful speculation" and could "compromise any future legal proceedings".

“No matter how small or insignificant your information seems, it could be a missing piece of the puzzle or may confirm information provided by someone else. If you can help, please do make the call," the detective said.

Det Ch Sup Marcus Barnett, commander for the Central East Command which covers Tower Hamlets added that increased levels of visible patrols will be seen in the coming days.

“I am deeply saddened that another life has been taken by knife crime and as a result another family devastated by such an incident," he said.

A crime scene remains in place and there have been no arrests.

The victim's next of kin have been notified and formal identification awaits with a post-mortem examination scheduled to take place on September 23.

Anyone with information or footage should call the Incident Room on 020 8 345 3895, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.