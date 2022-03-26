The woman was found with stab wounds at a property in Globe Road on Thursday afternoon - March 24 - after police were called to concerns for her welfare - Credit: MPS

The officer leading the investigation into a fatal stabbing in Bethnal Green says it is "heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed".

A 40-year-old woman was found with fatal stab wounds at a property in Globe Road on Thursday afternoon (March 24).

Police were called at 4pm after staff at her children's school raised the alarm when she did not arrive to pick them up.

The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene; her death is being treated as suspicious.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The victim is yet to be formally identified, with a post-mortem due to take place today (March 26).

No arrests have been made; a crime scene is to remain in place over the coming days as detectives from the Met's specialist crime command gather evidence.

Leading investigator Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith lamented this "tragic loss" as yet another example of violence against women.

"All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this.

"Tackling violence against woman is one of the Met’s top priorities."

Appealing for anyone with information to come forward, the detective added: "A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to trace the person responsible for this and my thoughts are with this woman’s family."

If you know anything, please call the police on 101 quoting CAD 4738/24Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.