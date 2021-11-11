News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Isle of Dogs stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:09 PM November 11, 2021
Mohamed Ensser... stabbed to death in the street on September 21

Mohamed Ensser was stabbed to death on September 21 - Credit: Met Police

A man wanted by police in connection with a fatal stabbing on the Isle of Dogs has been arrested. 

The 20-year-old is in custody on suspicion of murder, following an earlier appeal by police to help trace him. 

His arrest follows the death of Mohamed Ensser, who was 33 and from Leyton, on September 21.

Police were called to East Ferry Road just before 8.30pm following reports of a group of men fighting. 

Mohamed, who was found with stab wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.52pm.

