Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years

Published: 5:24 PM October 21, 2021

Mohammed Hoque, 22, of Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, has been sentenced to 27 years for murder. - Credit: BTP

A man who stabbed a teenager to death at Crossharbour DLR station has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Mohammed Hoque, of Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, got 27 years for murder, eight years for grievous bodily harm (GBH) and 12 months for possession of an offensive weapon at Southwark Crown Court today (October 21).

The three jail terms are to be served concurrently.

Muhammad Samir Uddin, 19, died of multiple stab injuries outside Crossharbour DLR station. - Credit: BTP

Hoque and a friend came across Muhammad Samir Uddin and four of his mates on their way into the DLR just before 6pm on July 10, 2020.

CCTV footage played during Hoque's trial showed the 22-year-old walking upstairs towards platform two when he started talking to Muhammad and his friends.

Fitness fanatic Muhammad and two of his pals moved to the bottom of the stairwell, after which a few words were spoken between the two groups.

Hoque then drew a black kitchen knife from the fur of his jacket hood as the talk spiralled into a fight.

Moments later the killer ran downstairs, chasing Muhammad and a second victim, and lashed out with his blade, stabbing them both.

Muhammad collapsed on the stairs, with a friend struggling to raise him up before both attempted to run away.

But they only made it a short distance out of the station before Muhammad slumped to the ground a second time. Meanwhile, Hoque fled.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and the paramedics who rushed to his aid, Muhammad died of multiple stab injuries at the scene. He was just 19.

His friend was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery for a single stab wound to his back.

Hoque admitted in court he had never spoken to Muhammad before that day. Two days after the attack he handed himself in to a police station.

Hoque was found guilty on September 20, following a 10-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Following that verdict, Muhammad's family paid tribute in a statement: "Bearing the pain and anguish of losing our son is too much to take but something our family will have to live with for the rest of our lives.

"We miss him very much."