Two men arrested after Camden man murdered near Bow Lock

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mohammed Aqil Mahdi. - Credit: Met Police

Two men remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of Camden man Mohammed Aqil Mahdi.

Police were called at around 8.45am on Saturday November 6 to Navigation Road by ambulance paramedics who were treating Mohammed with stab wounds.

Mohammed, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was arrested after attending a north London police station on Monday, November 8, while a 21-year-old man was arrested the following day at an address in Tower Hamlets.

Det Chi Insp Laurence Smith said: “The inquiry is progressing, but we are still looking for anyone with information."

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 via Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 2171/06NOV.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.











