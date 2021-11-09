Two men arrested after Camden man murdered near Bow Lock
- Credit: Met Police
Two men remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of Camden man Mohammed Aqil Mahdi.
Police were called at around 8.45am on Saturday November 6 to Navigation Road by ambulance paramedics who were treating Mohammed with stab wounds.
Mohammed, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 18-year-old man was arrested after attending a north London police station on Monday, November 8, while a 21-year-old man was arrested the following day at an address in Tower Hamlets.
Det Chi Insp Laurence Smith said: “The inquiry is progressing, but we are still looking for anyone with information."
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A post mortem examination will take place in due course.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 via Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 2171/06NOV.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
