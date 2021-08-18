Appeal to trace men in connection with West India Quay station stabbing
- Credit: BTP
Police have released images of two men they want to trace in connection with a stabbing at West India Quay DLR station.
The appeal comes after a man was approached by two men at the station at about 1.50pm on Tuesday, August 3.
They started chatting to him before one of the pair pulled out a flick knife and demanded his belongings.
He stabbed him in his upper arm after punching the victim in the head.
The two robbed him of his hat and bag, but when he refused to give them his jacket, one of the men stabbed him in his thigh. The men then fled.
A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said: "The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing."
If you recognise the men or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
