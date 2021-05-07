New Providence Wharf fire: Two in hospital and 42 treated at scene

Published: 2:48 PM May 7, 2021

Damage to a 19-storey tower block in New Providence Wharf, where more than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze that ripped through the block. - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The blaze at New Providence Wharf has left two people in hospital and 42 others needing treatment, including four children.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out multiple rescues at a 19-storey tower block in the riverside development near Canary Wharf after a fire broke out this morning (Friday, May 7).

Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors were engulfed by the blaze, which was under control by 11.32am, the London Fire Brigade said.

Two men have been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Another 38 adults and four children were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews for shock and smoke inhalation.

The fire in #Poplar is now under control. Two men have been taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation. A further 38 adults & four children have been treated at the scene by @Ldn_Ambulance crews for shock & smoke inhalation. https://t.co/XsbfJEXQqm © @ATLondon2 pic.twitter.com/LlzcVbi5rm — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 7, 2021

Twenty fire engines and 125 firefighters were at the scene in Fairmont Avenue in Blackwall, near Poplar, after the brigade was called at 8.55am.

This comes after a residents' campaign to get cladding removed from New Providence Wharf.