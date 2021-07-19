News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Candidates ready for Tower Hamlets by-election on August 12

Mike Brooke

Published: 6:02 PM July 19, 2021   
Voters go to the polls August 12 at Bethnal Green's Weavers ward

Six people have put their hat in the ring to be elected to Tower Hamlets Council in Bethnal Green’s Weavers ward by-election. 

The August 12 polls follow the sudden death of Labour’s John Pierce on June 10, who was found in his flat in Bethnal Green nine days after his 40th birthday. 

Labour, which controls the council, is being challenged by ex-mayor Lutfur Rahman’s Aspire party as well as bids from Conservatives, Lib Dems, Greens, and Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition. 

Ballot papers being counted on August 12 for Tower Hamlets by-election

Five candidates live in the East End, while one is coming in from Redbridge. 

Nasrin Khan is fighting for Labour, listing just Tower Hamlets as her address, proposed by Tower Hamlets Labour party’s secretary Graham Taylor and by Lee Griffiths. 

Aspire is putting forward Kabir Ahmed from Redbridge, proposed by Faruk Uddin and Muhammed Miah. 

The Conservatives, who have two current councillors, have put forward Elliott Weaver from Old Ford Road in Bethnal Green, proposed by the former head of Amnesty International UK Linda Wilkinson and traffic ban campaigner Carol Budd. 

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is offering up Hugo Pierre from Cephas Street in Mile End, proposed by Helen Granger and Jane Pehlivan. 

Liberal Democrats are fielding Emanuel Andjelic, address given as Tower Hamlets, proposed by Edward Long and Daniel Clatworthy. 

The Greens have Nathalie Bienfait, address as Tower Hamlets, proposed by Tatyana Guttmann Hancocks and Benjamin Hancocks. 

