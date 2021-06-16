News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Friends of John Pierce compiling 'book of memories' for his family

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:32 PM June 16, 2021   
John Pierce campaigning to save Bethnal Green's One Stop Shop council services in 2013 soon after elected a councillor.

John Pierce campaigning to save Bethnal Green's One Stop Shop council services in 2013 soon after being elected a councillor.

Friends of Cllr John Pierce are putting together a book about his life after he died suddenly at home in the East End at the age of 40.

The death of the campaigning people’s champion who represented Bethnal Green’s Weavers ward for nine years shocked friends and fellow council members when the news broke on June 11. 

It brought tributes from the mayor of Tower Hamlets and political leaders from all sides

His body is being sent back to his family in his native Ireland, according to Amy Whitelock-Gibbs and Carlo Gibbs, who were John's friends in Tower Hamlets Labour Party and both councillors until 2018. 

“We’ll share more info when we can,” Amy tweeted. “Meantime, we are collecting personal photos, memories and anecdotes for a book we’re creating for his family.”  

John recently adopted a son and went on paternity leave, which Cllr Peter Golds said made his death “a double tragedy" for the family. 

Anyone who knew John and wants to contribute should email Johnpiercememorial@gmail.com. 

John at the town hall... friends want photos and anecdotes from those who knew him for a book on his life.

John at the town hall... friends want photos and anecdotes from those who knew him for a book on his life. - Credit: Mike Brooke


Comments powered by Disqus