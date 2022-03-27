Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Tower Hamlets.

While formal identification of the victim awaits, detectives are content that the victim is 40- year-old Yasmin Begum from the local area. Her family have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Police were called to Globe Road near Bethnal Green at 4.06pm on Thursday, March 24, after school staff raised the alarm when Yasmin did not arrive to pick up her children.

Officers went to her home along with London Ambulance Service and found Yasmin with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A special post-mortem was carried out on Saturday, March 26 and the cause of death was established as multiple sharp force injuries.

Detective chief inspector Laurence Smith, leading the investigation, said: “It is heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed.

"All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this."

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, March 27 in Stratford. He currently remains in police custody.

A crime scene is likely to remain in place over the coming days as police examine the scene. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4738/24Mar.