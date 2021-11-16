Mohamed Ensser was stabbed to death on September 21 - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Mohamed Ensser on the Isle of Dogs have charged three men.

Mohamed, 33, of Leyton, was stabbed to death in East Ferry Road on September 21.

Police were called just before 8.30pm following reports of a group of men fighting, and Mohamed - who was found with stab wounds - was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.52pm.

Kwabena Boateng, 20, of Dod Street in Poplar, was charged with murder and possession of a knife.

Ibrahim Taher, 22, also of Dod Street, and Kenneth McCreaner, 64, of Alpha Grove in the Isle of Dogs, have both been charged with assisting an offender.

All three men were arrested and charged last Thursday - November 11 - and appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court the next day.

Boateng appeared at the Old Bailey via a video link from Thameside Prison this morning (November 16).

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on February 8.

Taher and McCreaner have been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 10.

Mohamed’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.