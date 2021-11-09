Third arrest after Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Camden man Mohammed Aqil Mahdi in Bromley-by-Bow.

A 28-year-old man is now in custody following the arrest of a 21-year-old at an address in Tower Hamlets earlier today (Tuesday, November 9).

Yesterday, an 18-year-old man was arrested after attending a north London police station.

All three remain in custody.

At around 8.45am on Saturday - November 6 - ambulance paramedics called police to Navigation Road where they had been treating Mohammed.

The 22-year-old, who had been stabbed and was unresponsive, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his next of kin have been informed and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “The inquiry is progressing, but we are still looking for anyone with information."

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 2171/06NOV.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.