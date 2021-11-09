News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Third arrest after Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:46 PM November 9, 2021
Tower Hamlets murder

Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, 22, died in Navigation Road on November 6. - Credit: Met Police

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Camden man Mohammed Aqil Mahdi in Bromley-by-Bow.

A 28-year-old man is now in custody following the arrest of a 21-year-old at an address in Tower Hamlets earlier today (Tuesday, November 9). 

Yesterday, an 18-year-old man was arrested after attending a north London police station.

All three remain in custody.

At around 8.45am on Saturday - November 6 - ambulance paramedics called police to Navigation Road where they had been treating Mohammed.

The 22-year-old, who had been stabbed and was unresponsive, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his next of kin have been informed and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “The inquiry is progressing, but we are still looking for anyone with information."

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 2171/06NOV.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Most Read

  1. 1 Victim of fatal stabbing at Bow Lock named by police
  2. 2 Canalside murder hunt after man dies near Bow Lock
  3. 3 Woman saved from first-floor flat fire in Wapping
  1. 4 Two men arrested after Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock
  2. 5 21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London
  3. 6 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  4. 7 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp
  5. 8 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
  6. 9 Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London
  7. 10 Jailed: Paedophile who abused children as young as four
London Live
Knife Crime
Camden News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Skew Bridge in Old Ford Road next to Victoria Park... what Tower Hamlets Council plans across Bethna

Seven Liveable Streets schemes to be restarted

Ben Lynch

Logo Icon
Wayne Guba, co-founder of Docklands Victims Association

Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid

Mike Brooke

person
Carefully picking up the tiny cannisters that litter Wapping

Blitz begins on dumping 'laughing gas' cannisters in streets

Mike Brooke

person
Arrest in east London in probe into 'terrorism publication'

Man arrested by Met counter-terrorism police

Mike Brooke

person