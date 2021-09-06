Paramedic named 'community champion' after tireless volunteering

Published: 10:29 AM September 6, 2021

A paramedic who gave 80 jabs a day during the height of the Covid crisis has picked up a community award from Tower Hamlets Council.

Father-of-two Muhi Mikdad, a qualified St John Ambulance volunteer, has been named Community Champion among 60 other people and organisations receiving awards from the speaker of the council, Cllr Mohammed Ahbab Hossain.

Muhi Mikdad receiving his award from the speaker of Tower Hamlets Council, Mohammed Ahbab Hossain - Credit: Ashbourne Beach

“I feel so honoured and elated,” Muhi told the East London Advertiser. “The ‘champion’ award has encouraged me to take part in more volunteering to give back to the community.”

Muhi helped run a food bank for the homeless and delivered meals to pensioners and families stuck in isolation as well as assisting at the London Stadium's temporary Covid vaccine clinic in Stratford.

Muhi keeping wicket at the summer cricket festival he held for children at Victoria Park - Credit: Aminur Rahman

The busy family man from Stepney Green, who is also a qualified cricket coach, organised an eight-week sports festival in Victoria Park in July and August for children from all over east London.

Winners of the awards were announced at a fun day in Millwall staged outside the Asda store on August 30, organised by Ashbourne Beach developers and the London Tea Exchange.

A barbecue was laid on for families, with bouncy castles, children’s activities and even a chocolate fountain for youngsters.

Fun day on Isle of Dogs where awards were presented - Credit: Ashbourne Beach



