News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Local Council

'Set deadline to remove cladding,' Tower Hamlets mayor urges

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:02 PM July 25, 2021    Updated: 9:33 AM July 26, 2021
Toddler joins mum in protest at Canary Wharf in May to get cladding removed from tower blocks

Toddler joins mum in protest at Canary Wharf in May to get cladding removed from tower blocks - Credit: Mike Brooke

A call to set a national deadline to remove all Grenfell-style cladding on tower blocks has been made by the mayor of Tower Hamlets at the launch of the East End’s building safety charter. 

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home,” Mayor John Biggs said. "But many don’t, even four years after the Grenfell tragedy.  

“We're still no nearer to a date for all unsafe cladding to be taken off. Part of the hold-up is about who foots the bill.” 

Some 293 private sector buildings in the East End have applied for government cash to get rid of cladding — well over double the applications in Westminster covering the whole West End.

Flat dwellers evacuated after blaze at New Providence Wharf on May 7, the charred damage seen behind them

Flat dwellers evacuated after blaze at New Providence Wharf on May 7, the charred damage seen behind them - Credit: Mike Brooke

The council’s Building Safety Pledge, launched this week, sets out what powers the town hall can use and what housing associations and other landlords can do to make flat dwellers safe.

But it seeks “government clarity” on how it's to be paid for.  

You may also want to watch:

It comes ahead of an online Mayor’s Question Time on July 22, where people who have been affected can quiz him, the London Fire Brigade’s borough commander Richard Tapp and Tower Hamlets Homes director Will Manning.

This all follows a blaze at the 19-storey New Providence Wharf complex at Blackwall on May 7. The building had to be evacuated while it took 20 minutes for a rescue turntable ladder to arrive.

New Providence, built in 2008, has been having its cladding removed since May — but there are almost 300 more buildings dotted across the East End wrapped in such material.

Cllr Eve McQuillan... home dwellers she met "suffer stress and anxiety in unsafe buildings”.

Cllr Eve McQuillan... home dwellers she met "suffer stress and anxiety in unsafe buildings”. - Credit: Zoom

Most Read

  1. 1 Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London
  2. 2 Nine Tower Hamlets secondary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted
  3. 3 MP reported ex-husband to police for alleged 'harassment', trial hears
  1. 4 Apsana Begum's ex-husband may be behind housing bids, trial hears
  2. 5 East London road and rail disruptions to travel this weekend
  3. 6 Poplar and Limehouse MP's trial on housing fraud charges set to start
  4. 7 Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
  5. 8 'Laughing gas central': Call for action on antisocial behaviour
  6. 9 Man dies on Isle of Dogs
  7. 10 Man arrested following triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs

Tower Hamlets' cabinet member for planning, Eve McQuillan, told last week’s council meeting about residents she met who had suffered “stress and anxiety” living in potentially unsafe buildings.

Many had saved up to get on the housing ladder — only to find they’re now “living in a worthless property”. 

She added: “Our pledge sets out what we can do to start putting an end to this problem that unfairly affects the East End.” 

The council's proposed nationwide deadline would be to remove all cladding made of aluminium composite material, which has been found to accelerate fire spreading rather than act as a flame retardant. 

It’s this cladding which exacerbated the 2017 inferno at Grenfell Tower, meaning flames consumed the 24-storey building in just minutes, fatally trapping 72 people inside. 

Partial cladding at New Providence Wharf that was being removed in May

Partial cladding at New Providence Wharf that was being removed in May - Credit: Mike Brooke


Docklands News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pepper Street stabbing Isle of Dogs

Knife Crime

No arrests after triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Apsana Begum during a Commons debate on housing in 2020

Courts

Trial of Poplar and Limehouse MP opens on 'housing fraud' charges

Mike Brooke

person
Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Roy Emmett made a visit to the charity this week to present them with a certificate of commendation

East London charity receives commendation from Redbridge mayor

Daniel Gayne

person
Voters go to the polls August 12 at Bethnal Green's Weavers ward

Elections

Candidates ready for Tower Hamlets by-election on August 12

Mike Brooke

person