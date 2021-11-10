Three charged with murder of Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock

Three men have been charged with the murder of Camden man Mohammed Aqil Mahdi, who was killed in Bromley-by-Bow on Saturday (November 6). - Credit: Met Police

Three men have been charged with the murder of Camden man Mohammed Aqil Mahdi.

Majed Ahmed, 18, of Navigation Road in Bromley-by-Bow, Muzahid Ali, 21, of Bishops Way in Cambridge Heath and Abul Cashem, 28, of Victoria Dock Road in in Newham, will all appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, November 10).

Police were called to Navigation Road at around 8.45am on Saturday - November 6 - by ambulance paramedics who were treating Mohammed with stab wounds.

Mohammed, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahmed was arrested after attending a north London police station on Monday - November 8 - while Ali was arrested the following day at an address in Tower Hamlets.

Cashem was arrested later that same day (November 9).

All three have since been charged.